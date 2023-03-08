Bloomington woman among those charged with terrorism in Atlanta police protest

ATLANTA (WPTA) - An Indiana woman was among the more than 20 arrested in a protest at an Atlanta police training center where one protester was killed in January, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department said 23 people were charged with domestic terrorism after violence erupted at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility Sunday evening. Police say the incident was a coordinated attack against law enforcement, according to Atlanta News First.

They say the protestors, under the cover of a peaceful protest, changed into black clothing and entered the construction area throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at officers.

Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training center site. (Source: Atlanta PD/CNN)

One of the 23 people charged with domestic terrorism is 25-year-old Maggie June Gates, of Bloomington, Indiana. Police say they have detained 35 people so far in the protests.

23 face charges of domestic terrorism, criminal trespass in connection with incident at Atlanta Public Safety Training site (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Activists have been protesting the planning and construction of the training center, dubbed “Cop City,” for months. Protests escalated after the death of activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Paez Terán on Jan. 18. Officials later said Terán first shot and hit a state trooper before other troopers shot and killed him as part of an operation to clear the property of illegal campers.

