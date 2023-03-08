Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish among summer lineup for comedy fest at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Back by popular demand, comedian Bert Kreischer announced Wednesday he will be returning to the Summit City this summer.

Event organizers say the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will be the “biggest comedy event of the year” with a large lineup. The lineup, officials say, includes stars like Tiffany Haddish, Fortune Feimster, Jay Pharoah of SNL, and many more.

“Fully Loaded is the best ticket you can buy in entertainment this summer. The Fully Loaded lineups are top to bottom the best talent to have ever graced stand-up stages. An absolute no-brainer for any comedy fan.”

The festival this year will also partner with the Comedy Gives Back charity that provides financial crisis help and mental health support for comics that need aid.

Organizers say a special presale for Fort Wayne TinCaps fans will happen Thursday, March 9 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and say to use the access code “PLAYBALL.”

The official sale date for tickets will be Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. The event will be on June 23 at 7 p.m.

For more dates and information, visit the Fully Loaded Festival website.

