Agreement finally struck with Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After being on strike for the past three months, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic says they have reached a new contract agreement with musicians.

According to a release sent by Fort Wayne Philharmonic management, leaders reached a tentative agreement for a new contract between the Fort Wayne Musicians Association and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic that expires in August in 2026.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association Chairperson Campbell MacDonald says the new 4-year contract gives players their first wage increase since 2019, bringing them back above pre-pandemic pay. He says the contract also expands their season to 30 weeks.

Players announced on Dec. 8 that they were striking as MacDonald said players were offered fewer concerts and wage cuts during the pandemic. The strike resulted in the cancelation of several Holiday Pops events, but musicians banded together to offer free community performances instead.

The Philharmonic says they will resume on March 24 with the production of Swan Lake with the Fort Wayne Ballet. They say the remainder of the 2022-2023 season will continue as scheduled on April 13 with Bach in the Barn.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.