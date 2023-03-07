One fatally shot near Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man on the south side of downtown Indianapolis near Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to 500 S. Capitol Ave. on a report of a person shot. That address is near the northeast corner of Lucas Oil Stadium.

IMPD said officers arrived “within minutes” and found a man on the sidewalk near South and Missouri streets who had been shot. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Donnie Lee Sanders.

Homicide detectives were called to the area to investigate.

Police blocked several streets in the area, including South, Capitol, Missouri and Maryland streets. Shortly after midnight, only South Street remained closed, between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street.

Detectives believed the suspect went into the Indiana Convention Center, which was placed on lockdown by security and staff. Employees and occupants were also advised to shelter in place, IMPD said.

IMPD officers and K-9s as well as members of IMPD’s SWAT team, Emergency Response Group and Aviation team were called to help secure the perimeter around the convention center.

Shortly before midnight, police said the Convention Center security staff reviewed surveillance video and saw the suspect leave the facility, but did not re-enter the building.

IMPD said its officers and the convention center’s security are confident the suspect wasn’t able to re-enter the facility. That’s when the shelter-in-place was lifted, and officers reopened the streets surrounding the convention center.

South Street remained closed as homicide detectives conducted their investigation. Police asked the public to stay away from the area around the crime scene while officers investigated the shooting and searched for the suspect.

Neither Lucas Oil Stadium nor the Indiana Convention Center was open to the public at the time of the shooting and investigation. IMPD said the incident occurred outside of both facilities.

IMPD said Tuesday morning that no arrests had been made in the case and there was no additional information to release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

