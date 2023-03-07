No stopping BMX racer Solomon Goodwin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - BMX racer Solomon Goodwin will compete in the collegiate BMX racing national championship in Bakersfield, CA on March 9-11th, before flying over to Scotland with Team USA for the UCI World Championships in August.
Following years of training at Fort Wayne BMX, the DeKalb grad is a decorated BMX cyclist for Marian University.
Goodwin dedicates each ride to his friend, Carson Stoffel, who tragically died, following a BMX racing crash in 2019.
