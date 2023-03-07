K105 raises funds for Master Trooper James Bailey’s memorial fund

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The K105fm Morning Show with Tim and Kylie went live from the Law Enforcement Memorial Tuesday morning in the wake of the death of Master Trooper James Bailey.

They say they wanted to do their part and step up in the community to raise money for his memorial fund.

Dozens of men and women, many in uniform, came to donate, sign the board and speak with others throughout the morning.

They say they raised over $4,800 for Master Trooper Bailey’s memorial.

For more on how to donate, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Terry Dewaine Sands II hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper on March 3.
COURT DOCS: Witness says man ‘swerved toward’ Master Trooper Bailey before crash
28-year-old Devonte Travier (left) and 29-year-old Demaury Haywood (right).
Two men arrested in fatal Waynedale shooting
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
A memorial has been created at the ISP Fort Wayne Post in remembrance of Master Trooper James...
Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support

Latest News

BMX racer Solomon Goodwin speeds to first place at an event.
No stopping BMX racer Solomon Goodwin
Holcomb orders flag at half staff
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff in honor of fallen ISP Master Trooper
No stopping BMX racer Solomon Goodwin
No stopping BMX racer Solomon Goodwin
A 7th-grade student at Riverview Middle School in Huntington could be kicked out of school...
HCCSC student faces expulsion after BB gun found at after-school program
A 7th-grade student at Riverview Middle School in Huntington could be kicked out of school...
HCCSC student faces expulsion after BB gun found at after-school program