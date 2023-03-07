K105 raises funds for Master Trooper James Bailey’s memorial fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The K105fm Morning Show with Tim and Kylie went live from the Law Enforcement Memorial Tuesday morning in the wake of the death of Master Trooper James Bailey.

They say they wanted to do their part and step up in the community to raise money for his memorial fund.

Dozens of men and women, many in uniform, came to donate, sign the board and speak with others throughout the morning.

They say they raised over $4,800 for Master Trooper Bailey’s memorial.

For more on how to donate, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.