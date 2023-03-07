HCCSC student faces expulsion after BB gun found at after-school program

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A student at Riverview Middle School in Huntington could be kicked out of school after school officials say they brought a BB gun to the Boys & Girls Club Monday.

Officials say they were made aware of the student having a BB gun at school, and according to a release, after searching the student’s locker, nothing was found besides CO2 cartridges for the airsoft gun.

The same news release also says school officials say the administration was notified by a local Boys & Girls Club after the same student was “heard bragging about being searched at school.”

They say when Boy & Girls Club staff searched the student’s belongings, the BB gun was found.

Officials say the student is facing suspension, along with a recommendation of expulsion.

We reached out to officials with the school, and have yet to receive a response.

