Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff in honor of fallen ISP Master Trooper

Holcomb orders flag at half staff
Holcomb orders flag at half staff
By WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Master Trooper James Bailey, who was killed in the line of duty Friday, March 3.

Master Trooper Bailey’s funeral will be held Saturday, March 11. Gov. Holcomb encourages all business and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, of Auburn, was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3,...
Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, of Auburn, was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.(Staff)

