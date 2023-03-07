Community members continue to honor Master Trooper James Bailey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Neighbors in Auburn are mourning the death of Master Trooper James Bailey, who was struck and killed by a car in the line of duty last week. They’re also honoring him in any way they can.

One mom, Anne Eidam, decided to show her support by tying blue ribbons to trees in her neighborhood.

“Auburn is a very close-knit community, and we just want to show our support to the community,” Eidam said. “I also wanted to teach my sons that we support our troops, our police and all of our emergency workers.”

Even though it’s difficult, Eidam says times like these can bring out the best in the community.

“I think these are the perks of living in a small community,” Eidam said. “We all rally together, and we all stand together, and we support our community and our neighbors.”

At the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne, Master Trooper Bailey’s car sits out front as a memorial. Neighbors have stopped by over the last few days to honor him. They’ve decorated the hood of the car with flowers, balloons and handwritten notes.

“This is what law enforcement does,” Braiden Mauer-Wright said. “It’s sometimes a big sacrifice to give up.”

Mauer-Wright is a Junior at Homestead High School.

He wanted to pay his respects after Master Trooper Bailey made the ultimate sacrifice.

“You would see law enforcement as people in uniform and they’re a bit more, but not known as much,” Mauer-Wright said. “When you hear the person dying, it’s just a big change and shows their human like us. They’re here to give up their chances and give up their time. They take a big sacrifice.”

A memorial fund has been created to benefit the surviving family members. You can find information on how to donate here.

