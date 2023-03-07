Brief spin-up officially confirmed in Van Wert County on February 27th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The National Weather Service confirms a weak tornado was behind damage in Van Wert County after severe storms formed on February 27, 2023.

Autoplay Caption

An EF-0 tornado, the lowest category on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, traveled through Convoy, Ohio around 3 pm, cutting along Sycamore Street and east through Main Street. The tornado lasted for roughly 2 minutes, traveling just over a half mile and peak winds of 70 mph.

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Convoy, Ohio on Monday afternoon. (National Weather Service Northern Indiana)

The storm’s circulation knocked down tree limbs and other debris in the area. The NWS even reports a small chicken coop was picked up and launched in the storm. A crew from 21Alive was in Convoy after the tornado hit, reporting on split trees on top of one home and an uprooted tree knocking down power lines.

There were no injuries or deaths reported.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.