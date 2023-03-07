Actor, comedian Mike Epps could face charges after bringing loaded handgun to Indianapolis airport

(KGNS)
By WTHR
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Actor and comedian Mike Epps could face charges after bringing a loaded handgun to the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the airport shared the firearms investigation report with 13News, confirming the incident.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on March 5, airport police officers responded to a firearms investigation at a security checkpoint for a possible firearm inside a backpack.

Police spoke with Epps, who told them he was in town for a show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and forgot the handgun was inside his backpack.

According to the report, police found a .38 Special Airweight revolver, loaded with four rounds of Hornady .38 special ammo, none of which were in the chamber.

Police then seized the handgun.

The spokesperson with the airport confirmed Epps was not arrested in connection to the incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told 13News the incident is under investigation to determine if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No stopping BMX racer Solomon Goodwin

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Chris Ryan
BMX racer Solomon Goodwin will compete in the collegiate BMX racing national championship in Bakersfield, CA on March 9-11th, before flying over to Scotland with Team USA for the UCI World Championships.

Remembering Master Trooper Bailey

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff in honor of fallen ISP Master Trooper

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Governor Eric J. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Master Trooper James Bailey, who was killed in the line of duty Friday, March 3.

News

No stopping BMX racer Solomon Goodwin

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Huntington County

HCCSC student faces expulsion after BB gun found at after-school program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A student at Riverview Middle School in Huntington could be kicked out of school after school officials say they brought a BB gun to the Boys & Girls Club Monday.

News

HCCSC student faces expulsion after BB gun found at after-school program

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

Latest News

Remembering Master Trooper Bailey

K105 raises funds for Master Trooper James Bailey’s memorial fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The K105fm Morning Show with Tim and Kylie went live from the Law Enforcement Memorial Tuesday morning in the wake of the death of Master Trooper James Bailey.

Crime

One fatally shot near Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium Monday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man on the south side of downtown Indianapolis near Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

News

Brief spin-up officially confirmed in Van Wert County on February 27th

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
The National Weather Service confirms a weak tornado was behind damage in Van Wert County after severe storms formed on February 27, 2023.

News

Weak tornado confirmed in Convoy February 27

Updated: 5 hours ago
Severe storms produced a brief tornado in Convoy, Ohio on Monday, February 27. A photojournalist from 21Alive was in Convoy the same afternoon documenting the damage in town.

News

EPA to pause shipment of hazardous waste from Ohio train derailment to Indiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After pushback from Gov. Eric Holcomb, the US Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to pause the shipment of hazardous materials from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana until more testing can be done.