ACLU: Clinics not obligated to respond to AG Rokita’s demands

INDIANA (WPTA) - Attorney General Todd Rokita is seeking answers from several medical facilities in Indiana about practices regarding gender-affirming care for those under 18, according to the Attorney General Office.

Rokita says that doctors, clinics and hospitals are increasingly prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to children without disclosing any known risks.

“Our kids are precious gifts from God,” Rokita says, “We should all be concerned about the physical and chemical procedures being performed upon these minors, which in most cases are irreversible.”

A letter was sent from Rokita to medical-facility administrators, asking them to provide answers to his inquiries and requested a response by March 27.

In a press release from the ACLU of Indiana’s Legal Director Ken Falk, he says these clinics only provide the necessary care to patients and have no obligation to respond to Rokita’s demands.

“These clinics provide medically necessary care to their patients and have no greater obligation to answer these inquiries than if they had been made by any other person in Indiana. We are very concerned about the Constitutional implications of gender affirming care restrictions moving through the Indiana General Assembly, and the letter that the Attorney General distributed to Indiana clinics attempts to validate this unjustified discriminatory legislation.”

