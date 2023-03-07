ACLU: Clinics not obligated to respond to AG Rokita’s demands

Attorney General Rokita
Attorney General Rokita(WTHR)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Attorney General Todd Rokita is seeking answers from several medical facilities in Indiana about practices regarding gender-affirming care for those under 18, according to the Attorney General Office.

Rokita says that doctors, clinics and hospitals are increasingly prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to children without disclosing any known risks.

“Our kids are precious gifts from God,” Rokita says, “We should all be concerned about the physical and chemical procedures being performed upon these minors, which in most cases are irreversible.”

RELATED: Indiana Senate joins states trying to limit transgender care

A letter was sent from Rokita to medical-facility administrators, asking them to provide answers to his inquiries and requested a response by March 27.

In a press release from the ACLU of Indiana’s Legal Director Ken Falk, he says these clinics only provide the necessary care to patients and have no obligation to respond to Rokita’s demands.

21Alive well continue coverage of this story as new information comes in.

