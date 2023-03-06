Victim in late Feb. shooting dies, death ruled homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim who was hurt in a shooting on the city’s far west side last week has died from their injuries.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened at Ledgestone Town Homes, near Illinois and South Noyer Road, shortly before midnight on Feb. 27. They say first responders arrived and found a man with serious injuries who was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect attended a small gathering before the shooting. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was arrested hours later.

On Monday, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Timothy Leroy Coats of Fort Wayne. The coroner ruled his death a homicide, marking the 8th in Allen County so far this year.

