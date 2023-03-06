Victim of deadly shooting at South Bend parking garage identified as security guard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a parking garage in downtown South Bend late Sunday night.

Officers were called just after 11:20 p.m. to the Wayne Street parking garage in the 100 block of E. Wayne Street to investigate a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 62-year-old Robert Pulliam, Jr., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Pulliam was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

According to police, Pulliam was working for a security company contracted by the City of South Bend when he noticed a suspicious person and activity in the parking garage. Police say an encounter ensued between the two of them, which ultimately led to Pulliam being shot.

Pulliam’s autopsy is set for Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling this homicide investigation. If you have any information, please call the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

The Wayne Street parking garage remains temporarily closed. Officials say it will likely stay closed for the remainder of the day, even though the scene is now clear. If you normally park in the Wayne Street garage, officials ask you to park instead in the Century Center parking lot.

Meanwhile, South Bend Mayor James Mueller released a statement on Monday afternoon regarding Sunday night’s shooting.

Last night’s senseless loss of life serves as a stark reminder of the dangers facing our sworn officers and those charged with keeping us safe each day. I am grateful for Robert Pulliam, Jr.’s service to our city and will keep his family and loved ones in my prayers as they mourn this tragic loss. As our Violent Crimes Unit continues its investigation, we must join together as a community to stop gun violence and prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.