Two newborns surrendered to Indiana Baby Boxes last week

(WNDU)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Officials with the Safe Haven Baby Boxes say two newborn babies were surrendered within two days of each other using the Baby Boxes.

They say one baby was surrendered at the Cleveland Township Baby Box in Elkhart. The other newborn was surrendered two days later to a Baby Box at the Wayne Township Fire Station in Indianapolis.

Officials say the two newborns were the first two to be surrendered in 2023.

Organization officials say since 2017, about 26 infants have been surrendered through the Baby Box system. About 125 surrenders nationwide happened through calling the National Safe Haven Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1.

They also say a record of about 8 newborn babies were surrendered via a Baby Box in 2022. There are about 96 Baby Box locations across Indiana, and 136 nationwide.

Officials say a dual press conference will be held Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at both the Wayne Township Fire Station in Indianapolis and Cleveland Township Fire Station, where more information will be shared with the public.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

