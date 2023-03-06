Two men arrested in fatal Waynedale shooting

28-year-old Devonte Travier (left) and 29-year-old Demaury Haywood (right).(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two men have been charged in a mid-February shooting that left a 39-year-old woman dead, court records show.

Police say they were called to the Eagle’s Lodge in the 4900 block of Bluffton Road around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. When officers arrived, they say they found a woman in the passenger seat of a car in the lodge’s parking lot who had been shot.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was later identified as Diasha Renee Fitts, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Court documents say police spoke with a witness, who was able to take Fitts to the hospital. He told police he and Fitts were inside the Eagle’s Lodge playing blackjack when they went to a nearby gas station. He says as they approached Winchester Road and Airport Expressway, a car pulled up next to them and shot into the car.

Police say they watched surveillance video from the lodge, which showed a man appearing to take photos and video of the man Fitts was with. Officers later got access to the man’s texts, showing he was messaging 29-year-old Demaury Haywood about the man Fitts was seen with.

Documents say the last messages between Haywood and the witness said “he on Winchester”, sent right around the same time that Fitts was shot.

Court documents say Haywood was waiting in the lodge’s parking lot with 28-year-old Devonte Travier, who was driving the car that followed Fitts and the man she was with.

Both Haywood and Travier were taken into custody on Feb. 28 and are facing charges including murder.

