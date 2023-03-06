Longtime Community Supporter, Bud Dyer, Passes Away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The creator of the Pat Dyer Memorial Fund, Bud Dyer, passed away Sunday night after losing his battle with cancer. He was 87.

Dyer is known by many in our community as such a giving person.

He and his late wife lost their only child to cancer many years ago, and then Pat was diagnosed with cancer.

Before she died, the beloved Fort Wayne elementary school teacher asked her husband to come up with a way to help cancer patients and their families afford gas for all the trips to treatments and for visits.

Bud asked 21Alive News evening anchor Linda Jackson to help host the annual Pat Dyer Memorial Fund Dinner and Auction every September.

We understand the Fund will continue to raise money for gas cards to help families.

And, we understand Bud continued to give, even in death, because he donated his body to the Indiana University School of Medicine.

