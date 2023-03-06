Garrett business offering yard signs to honor fallen Trooper, benefit memorial fund

Hometown Graphics says yard signs honoring Trooper Bailey are available for pickup starting...
Hometown Graphics says yard signs honoring Trooper Bailey are available for pickup starting Tuesday.(Hometown Graphics Print & Design LLC)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - A locally-owned business in Garrett has created shirts and signs in memory of the ISP Trooper who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, donating a portion of the sales to his memorial fund.

Hometown Graphics is joining other businesses in 21Country like Auburn Dairy Freeze, who are donating a portion of their sales to benefit the Trooper James Bailey Memorial Fund.

BACKGROUND: Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69 - Man sets up flags for fallen Indiana State Police Trooper - Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned

In a Facebook post, Hometown Graphics says yard signs honoring Trooper Bailey are available for pickup starting Tuesday. They say the proceeds from the signs will be donated to Trooper Bailey’s memorial fund.

The Indiana State Police set up the memorial fund to honor Bailey, who was hit and killed by Terry Dewaine Sands II on March 3.

State Police records show Bailey was a decorated trooper. In 2021, Bailey earned the “Combat Action Award” while responding to a car chase that ended in Kendallville. Bailey was pinned down by gunfire but returned fire and kept the suspect in place until SWAT officers could arrive and make an arrest.

Bailey is survived by his wife, son and daughter. The family resides in Auburn.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

