FWPD Chief mourns loss of Master Trooper Bailey

Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.(Indiana State Police)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department Chief Stephen Reed has sent a statement expressing his sympathies for those impacted by the passing of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who was killed in the line of duty on March 3.

BACKGROUND: Witness says man may have intentionally hit Master Trooper Bailey during crash - Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69 - Man sets up flags for fallen Indiana State Police Trooper - Garrett business offering yard signs to honor fallen Trooper, benefit memorial fund - Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned

Chief Reed sent the following statement to media Monday afternoon:

