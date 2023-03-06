FWPD Chief mourns loss of Master Trooper Bailey

“It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest sympathy on the recent tragic loss of Master Trooper James R. Bailey who died in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023. The Fort Wayne Police Department family would like to extend every courtesy to assist and support the Indiana State Police and the family of Trooper Bailey. We are all grieving during this tragic event and sincerely hope that the outpouring of love and support for Trooper Bailey helps ease some of the pain during this dark time.

The unfortunate death of Trooper James Bailey is a loss not only to law enforcement, but to the community as a whole. Our hearts go out to Trooper Bailey’s family as they mourn the tremendous loss of a loved one. It is our heart-felt intention that Trooper Bailey’s family knows they do not mourn alone. We hope his honored service and dedication to community sheds some light, during this dark time.”