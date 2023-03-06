FWPD Chief mourns loss of Master Trooper Bailey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department Chief Stephen Reed has sent a statement expressing his sympathies for those impacted by the passing of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who was killed in the line of duty on March 3.
BACKGROUND: Witness says man may have intentionally hit Master Trooper Bailey during crash - Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69 - Man sets up flags for fallen Indiana State Police Trooper - Garrett business offering yard signs to honor fallen Trooper, benefit memorial fund - Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned
Chief Reed sent the following statement to media Monday afternoon:
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.