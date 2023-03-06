FWFD: No injuries after resident escapes morning house fire

Fort Wayne Fire Department logo
Fort Wayne Fire Department logo(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no one was seriously injured following a house fire in a neighborhood off of E Dupont Road Monday morning.

FWFD says firefighters were called to a home in the Longwood subdivision just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, crews say they found smoke coming from the garage.

Crews then went inside to search for anyone who still might be inside, but they say the only resident was able to escape on their own. No serious injuries were reported. FWFD says they had the fire out in about 10 minutes.

The department noted that no smoke detectors were going off when they arrived. They say they wanted to remind residents to check their smoke detectors regularly and anyone who needs one can call 311 to get one for free.

