FWCS students create book celebrating Black History Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Memorial Park Middle School created something special to celebrate Black History Month.

Fort Wayne Community Schools posted on their Facebook page Saturday about a few 8th-grade students who wrote a book called Amazing African Americans. The book, according to the post, highlights Black Americans throughout the course of American history and accompanies illustrations by the students.

The book was made and illustrated during Black History Month, and a group of 8th graders read the book to 3rd-grade students at Weisser Park Elementary school.

Click here to view the full book.

