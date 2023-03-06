Funeral arrangements set for Indiana State Police Master Trooper killed in line of duty

Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.(Indiana State Police)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’re learning when the visitation and funeral for Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey will happen.

Visitation will take place Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn, Indiana State Police said.

Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 at Garrett High School. Following the funeral, a procession will take Master Trooper Bailey’s body from the high school to the burial site at Calvary Cemetery. State Police say he exact route is still being determined.

Bailey, a 15 and a half year veteran of ISP, died Friday night after police say he was hit by a suspect being chased by Fort Wayne Police on Interstate 69, just south of Auburn. Court documents released Monday show what investigators say led up to the crash.

A memorial fund has been set up in Bailey’s name.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crash on North Anthony Blvd.
Police say Terry Dewaine Sands II hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper on March 3.
MUGSHOT: Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69
Police say Terry Dewaine Sands II hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper on March 3.
COURT DOCS: Witness says man ‘swerved toward’ Master Trooper Bailey before crash
A memorial has been created at the ISP Fort Wayne Post in remembrance of Master Trooper James...
Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Longtime Community Supporter, Bud Dyer, Passes Away
Auburn business to donate Monday’s profits to Trooper Bailey Memorial Fund
Auburn business to donate Monday’s profits to Trooper Bailey Memorial Fund
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they are investigating after the body of...
DNR: Body of Bryant man found in flood waters near Wabash River
28-year-old Devonte Travier (left) and 29-year-old Demaury Haywood (right).
Two men arrested in fatal Waynedale shooting