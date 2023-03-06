DNR: Body of Bryant man found in flood waters near Wabash River

By WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they are investigating after the body of a Bryant man was found in flood waters Monday morning.

DNR says in a media release that crews were dispatched to the area of County Road 300 West, just north of 850 South, in rural Adams County around 5:44 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found an unoccupied Chevy Express van in the flood water, just north of the Wabash River.

They say the man drove around a swing gate with signs saying the road was closed due to high water. Around 11 a.m., they say they recovered the body of 55-year-old Anthony Gors a short distance from the van.

DNR says the incident remains under investigation at the time of this report.

