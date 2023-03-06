Dispatch: Chicken truck overturns, shuts down part of Hwy 56 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An overturned semi has shut down part of Highway 56 in Daviess County.

According to dispatch, the semi was loaded with live chickens.

Officials on scene say the semi was headed west bound on the highway when it went off the road. That’s when the wheels hit a small ditch, and the semi flipped over on its side.

The highway is shut down between Cummings Road and Mulligan Road.

Officials say the roadway will be shut down for several hours. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

