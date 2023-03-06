Dispatch: Chicken truck overturns, shuts down part of Hwy 56 in Daviess Co.

Dispatch: Chicken truck overturns, shuts down part of Hwy 56 in Daviess Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An overturned semi has shut down part of Highway 56 in Daviess County.

According to dispatch, the semi was loaded with live chickens.

Officials on scene say the semi was headed west bound on the highway when it went off the road. That’s when the wheels hit a small ditch, and the semi flipped over on its side.

The highway is shut down between Cummings Road and Mulligan Road.

Officials say the roadway will be shut down for several hours. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crash on North Anthony Blvd.
The suspect who police say hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper with a car Friday evening is...
MUGSHOT: Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69
One person is dead after a crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.
One person killed in 3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County
A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television...
Meteorologist’s Facebook post on grocery dividers sparks wild debate
Flags for Master Trooper Bailey
Man sets up flags for fallen Indiana State Police Trooper

Latest News

Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Auburn business to donate Monday’s profits to Trooper Bailey Memorial Fund
Two newborns surrendered to Indiana Baby Boxes last week
Huntington’s Wiley blows away competition at NAIA Track & Field Championship
Huntington's Wiley captures four individual national titles
Huntington's Wiley captures four individual national titles