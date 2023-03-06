COURT DOCS: Witness says man ‘swerved toward’ Master Trooper Bailey before crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Investigates has obtained the probable cause document for the man charged in the death of Master Trooper James Bailey.

BACKGROUND: Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69 - Man sets up flags for fallen Indiana State Police Trooper - Garrett business offering yard signs to honor fallen Trooper, benefit memorial fund - Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned

Indiana State Police (ISP) say Master Trooper Bailey was killed in a crash along I-69 on March 3, just south of Auburn.

According to court documents released on Monday, a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer said he saw a Jeep driving erratically and speeding. He says he used his PA to try to get the driver to pull over, saying he noticed the man moving around aggressively and yelling while driving. He says he then attempted to stop the Jeep when he says it sped off.

Documents say the officer saw Master Trooper Bailey attempting to use stop sticks when he says the man drove “directly towards Master Trooper Bailey”, hitting him. The officer says other drivers stopped to try and help Master Trooper Bailey, who was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, who was later identified as 42-year-old Terry Dewaine Sands II, got out of his car when officers say they ordered him to get on the ground. They say he refused their verbal commands so they forcibly took him into custody.

Documents say Sands was given a blood draw at the hospital, but the results of the test were not detailed.

Police then spoke with Sands, who claimed that the officer ran out in front of him. He also told police he smoked marijuana within an hour of the crash, and that he was on his way to Michigan to buy more.

Sands is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.