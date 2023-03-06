Auburn business to donate Monday’s profits to Trooper Bailey Memorial Fund

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - An area ice cream shop is donating profits in memory of a fallen trooper.

The owners of Auburn Dairy Freeze say in a Facebook post they will donate all net profits from Monday, March 6, to the James R. Bailey Memorial Fund.

The Indiana State Police set up the fund to honor Bailey, who was hit and killed by a car Friday evening.

“Our hearts are heavy and broken. Master Trooper James R Bailey, you sir, encompassed everything good in this world. We thank you for your service and mourn your loss.”

They say along with an ADF donation, Morgan Hefty State Farm will match $500.

