Sectional title Saturday features Wayne, North Side and Blackhawk championship victories

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne basketball beat Homestead 55-53 thanks to a game-winning jumper from junior guard Jevon Lewis, Jr. to capture the Generals first sectional title, since 1994.

North Side’s Brauntae Johnson erupted for 26 points in a 64-48 victory over Northrop, leading the Legends to their first sectional title since 2018.

Blackhawk’s Isaac Smith nailed four triples to escape a potential Adams Central upset 39-32, as the Braves win their fifth straight sectional championship.

