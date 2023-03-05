Sectional title Saturday features Wayne, North Side and Blackhawk championship victories

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne basketball beat Homestead 55-53 thanks to a game-winning jumper from junior guard Jevon Lewis, Jr. to capture the Generals first sectional title, since 1994.

North Side’s Brauntae Johnson erupted for 26 points in a 64-48 victory over Northrop, leading the Legends to their first sectional title since 2018.

Blackhawk’s Isaac Smith nailed four triples to escape a potential Adams Central upset 39-32, as the Braves win their fifth straight sectional championship.

