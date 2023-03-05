Man dies after crash on North Anthony Blvd.

FILE
FILE(WPTA)
By Karli VanCleave
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is dead Sunday after a car crash on the 1300 Block of North Anthony Blvd.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they responded to the accident just before 4:00p.m. near the intersection of Anthony Blvd. and Tilden Ave.

They say they found a car that went off the road and struck a pole. Police say the man’s car continued north and hit a tree head-on.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be involved a this time.

The man’s identity has not been released. This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect who police say hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper with a car Friday evening is...
MUG SHOT: Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69
Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.
UPDATE: ISP Trooper killed on I-69 near Auburn
One person is dead after a crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.
One person killed in 3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Police are responding to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-69, between CR 60 and County Road...
ISP: Trooper struck in crash along I-69 in DeKalb County

Latest News

Huntington’s Wiley blows away competition at NAIA Track & Field Championship
Huntington's Wiley captures four individual national titles
Huntington's Wiley captures four individual national titles
Forecast 03/05/23
21Alive Morning Forecast 03/05/2023
Wayne's Jevon Lewis Jr following a third quarter basket.
Sectional title Saturday features Wayne, North Side and Blackhawk championship victories