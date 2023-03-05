Man dies after crash on North Anthony Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man is dead Sunday after a car crash on the 1300 Block of North Anthony Blvd.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they responded to the accident just before 4:00p.m. near the intersection of Anthony Blvd. and Tilden Ave.

They say they found a car that went off the road and struck a pole. Police say the man’s car continued north and hit a tree head-on.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be involved a this time.

The man’s identity has not been released. This incident remains under investigation.

