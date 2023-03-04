UPDATE: ISP Trooper killed on I-69 near Auburn

By Brien McElhatten and Alex Null
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - An Indiana state trooper was hit and killed by a car while on duty along I-69 in Dekalb County Friday evening, according to ISP officials.

During a hastily assembled news conference in Auburn, ISP Sgt. Brian Walker said Master Trooper James Bailey, a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP, died when he was hit by a suspect vehicle fleeing Fort Wayne Police.

Bailey was assisting other drivers during a traffic backup in inclement weather when he attempted to lay down stop sticks to halt the fleeing vehicle, said Walker.

The incident happened along the highway south of Auburn late Friday afternoon. The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for hours as police investigated.

State Police records show Bailey was a decorated trooper. In 2021, Bailey earned the “Combat Action Award” while responding to a car chase that ended in Kendallville. Bailey was pinned down by gunfire but returned fire and kept the suspect in place until SWAT officers could arrive and make an arrest.

Bailey is survived by his wife, son and daughter. The family resides in Auburn.

The suspect was identified by police as Terry Dwayne Sands II. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail and is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death.

