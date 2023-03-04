One person killed in 3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

One person is dead after a crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman is dead and two other inured after the 3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Police say the driver of a Chevy Equinox was driving eastbound on U.S. 6 and swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting a vehicle that had slowed down in front of the driver.

The Equinox then struck on oncoming GMC Envoy head-on. A car heading westbound behind the Envoy then hit the Equinox.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, Taysha Sanders, 41 was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

U.S. 6 was closed for several hours while police investigate the scene and has since reopened.

