MUG SHOT: Suspect identified after ISP trooper killed on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The suspect who police say hit and killed an Indiana State Trooper with a car Friday evening is in custody.

During an assembled news conference in Auburn, ISP Sgt. Brian Walker said Master Trooper James Bailey, a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP, died when he was hit by a suspect vehicle fleeing Fort Wayne Police.

Bailey was assisting other drivers during a traffic backup in inclement weather when he attempted to lay down stop sticks to halt the fleeing vehicle, said Walker.

The incident happened along the highway south of Auburn late Friday afternoon. The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for hours as police investigated.

The suspect was identified by police as Terry Dewaine Sands II. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail and is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death.

