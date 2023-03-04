Man sets up flags for fallen Indiana State Police Trooper

Flags for Master Trooper Bailey
Flags for Master Trooper Bailey(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For Mark Cowan, his life’s mission is to honor those lost in the line of duty. The mission stemmed from a request from his late father.

“On his death bed he said to me ‘Mark, remember the fallen, be a good person and keep my gun in the family,’” Mark Cowan said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Saturday morning, Cowan placed 26 flags around the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne to honor Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey.

Bailey was hit and killed by a car while on duty along I-69 in Dekalb County Friday evening.

UPDATE: ISP Trooper killed on I-69 near Auburn

Mark Cowan gathers flags to place around the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Mark Cowan gathers flags to place around the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne, Indiana(WPTA Staff)

Cowan says the loss hits close to home.

“So many officers that I knew I’ve done their funerals and it’s kind of hard to say goodbye to a friend,” Cowan said. “But putting flags out at a friend’s funeral. It’s a sad thing but I’m always glad to honor that officer.”

Cowan has traveled across the state to honor first responders.

He says the flags will remain at the Fort Wayne Indiana State Police Post until his funeral.

He says he will then move outside of the funeral’s location and at the gravesite.

