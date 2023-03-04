Homestead gymnastics captures third straight regional title behind Zirille, Creager

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead senior Gina Zirille and freshman Jillian Creager tied for the all-around title, leading the Spartans to a third straight regional title at the Huntington North meet on Saturday afternoon.

Zirille won first place on the bars, the floor and the beam.

Creager captured first on the vault, while finishing second to Zirille in each other event.

