Homestead gymnastics captures third straight regional title behind Zirille, Creager

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead senior Gina Zirille and freshman Jillian Creager tied for the all-around title, leading the Spartans to a third straight regional title at the Huntington North meet on Saturday afternoon.

Zirille won first place on the bars, the floor and the beam.

Creager captured first on the vault, while finishing second to Zirille in each other event.

