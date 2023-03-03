Zirille’s zealous strive for greatness leads Homestead gymnastics

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead gymnastics aims for its third straight regional title on Saturday.

Four-time sectional champion Gina Zirille looks to defend her individual regional title with teammates Kendyl Bond and freshman Jillian Creager also competing at the Huntington North meet.

The Spartans are back-to-back state runners up.

