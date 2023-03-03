Travel Advisories issued in four northeast Indiana counties

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - Four counties in 21Country are currently under a Travel Advisory as rain and occasional wet snow has been falling throughout Friday afternoon.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status map shows Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and Elkhart counties are under a “yellow” Travel Advisory as of 3:45 p.m. Friday. The yellow advisory means that “routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas,” according to the department.

A release sent by Steuben County Emergency Management says they have seen “rapidly accumulating snow” and slick and hazardous road conditions Friday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Leach says as this system exits to our east overnight, rain will transition to wet snow, though with temperatures still remaining above freezing, accumulations will be minimal outside of portions of Lagrange/Steuben counties where several inches of wet snow could accumulate.

You can check the latest travel advisories here.

