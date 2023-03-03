Travel Advisories issued in four northeast Indiana counties

Four counties in 21Country are currently under a Travel Advisory.
Four counties in 21Country are currently under a Travel Advisory.(IDHS)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WPTA) - Four counties in 21Country are currently under a Travel Advisory as rain and occasional wet snow has been falling throughout Friday afternoon.

FORECAST: Rain to wet snow tonight, followed by weekend warm up

Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status map shows Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and Elkhart counties are under a “yellow” Travel Advisory as of 3:45 p.m. Friday. The yellow advisory means that “routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas,” according to the department.

A release sent by Steuben County Emergency Management says they have seen “rapidly accumulating snow” and slick and hazardous road conditions Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Sandbags available through weekend for northeast Indiana residents, officials say

Chief Meteorologist Matt Leach says as this system exits to our east overnight, rain will transition to wet snow, though with temperatures still remaining above freezing, accumulations will be minimal outside of portions of Lagrange/Steuben counties where several inches of wet snow could accumulate.

You can check the latest travel advisories here.

Download the 21Alive Weather app for Android OR the 21Alive Weather app for Phone and iPad and iPod Touch

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

I&M says crews are ready to respond as outages roll in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) says crews are ready to respond to any outages amid rain and wet snow Friday night.

Weather Forecast

Rain to wet snow tonight, followed by weekend warm up

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Leach
Rain will transition to wet snow area wide, though accumulations will largely remain minimal

Weather Forecast

Split precipitation: slushy snow, heavy rain expected

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
Rain will pick up in intensity throughout the afternoon, prompting flooding concerns in many parts of the area.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT - Rain, snow and wind Friday

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
|
By Matt Leach and Chris Daniels
A complex winter weather system is developing well to our southwest this evening.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Friday’s rain/snow path shifting; stark contrast across the region

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST
|
By Liz Braden
A big shift in tomorrow’s low pressure track is locking in to bring a mix of both snow and rain into our region, with the possibility of a dramatic snow total cutoff up north.

Weather Forecast

Rain will end work week

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
|
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
March is here and it is mild!

Weather Forecast

Hitting 60s to enter in March

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST
|
By Liz Braden
Temperatures approach the low 60s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Weather Forecast

Mild air to stay for now

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
|
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
As the normal highs have moved up to the low 40s, temperatures will remain well above that until late week.

Weather

Steuben, LaGrange counties offering sandbags for residents impacted by flooding

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Two northeast Indiana counties are offering some help for area residents who are dealing with flooding following heavy rain on Monday.

News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST
21Alive Morning News