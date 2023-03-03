Sandbags available through weekend for local residents, officials say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials from departments in Allen, LaGrange, and Steuben Counties say sandbags are still available this weekend for residents who want any.

Officials in each county have listed the following locations to grab sandbags to prepare for severe flooding that is expected across the area Friday. Officials in the three counties ask people to bring shovels for the sand and fill their bags.

Allen County officials say if you live in a flood-prone area, the Allen County Highway Department has sandbags available at the County Garage on E Tillman Road from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

LaGrange County Emergency Management says sandbags are still available through the weekend. Visit 710 N Walnut St. in LaGrange, and call 260-499-6431 if you have any questions.

Steuben County officials say the highway department will continue to make sand and sandbags available to residents at the County Highway Barn in Angola. Bags will be available through the weekend.

They also say if anyone would like to volunteer, to contact Steuben County Emergency Management at 260-668-1000, ext. 3400.

