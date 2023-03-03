Probation revoked for now-former FWPD officer in child sex crime case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A now-former Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer who was convicted of child solicitation involving a high school student has had his probation revoked.

Ex-officer Andrew Beck, 50, was sentenced to two years behind bars and two years on probation in 2021 after he pleaded guilty to child solicitation and possession of child pornography stemming from a 2019 case involving a 16-year-old girl.

In court on Friday, Judge Samuel Keirns amended Beck’s sentence to revoke those two years of probation, ordering him to serve an additional two years in jail.

The decision comes after a petition filed with the court shows Probation Officer Andrew Davison says Beck violated the terms of his probation by possessing and viewing obscene material and having photos of children on his phone that are not related to him.

According to court records, investigators say they discovered evidence Beck used social media to sexually communicate with a 16-year-old Wayne High School Student in 2019 when he worked at the school as a part-time resource officer.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.