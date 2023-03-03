More lane restrictions, closures coming to downtown

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the City of Fort Wayne announced Thursday more lane restrictions and closures in the downtown area that will affect traffic next week.

Officials say the intersection of Barr and E Superior streets will be closed starting Monday, March 6. This comes as crews attempt to complete sewer work.

They say anyone wanting access to The Gas House, Takaoka, or Club Soda, will need to enter from Duck Street off Clinton Street to get to the north end of Barr Street.

City officials also say the north side of Superior Street between Barr and Clinton streets will also have available parking.

Take a look at the map below to view all restrictions and closures.

