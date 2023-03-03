ISP: Trooper struck in crash along I-69 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say a trooper was struck in a crash along I-69, just south of Auburn, Friday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) website says the crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-69, between CR 60 and County Road 11A, just after 5 p.m. They say all lanes are currently blocked in the area for the next several hours.

Police say the trooper was standing outside of his squad car when he was hit. They say the trooper’s family has been notified but have not yet reported his condition.

Currently, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status map shows Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and Elkhart counties are under a “yellow” Travel Advisory. Read more here.

