ISP: Trooper struck in crash along I-69 in DeKalb County

Police are responding to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-69, between CR 60 and County Road...
Police are responding to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-69, between CR 60 and County Road 11A, south of Auburn.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say a trooper was struck in a crash along I-69, just south of Auburn, Friday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) website says the crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-69, between CR 60 and County Road 11A, just after 5 p.m. They say all lanes are currently blocked in the area for the next several hours.

Police say the trooper was standing outside of his squad car when he was hit. They say the trooper’s family has been notified but have not yet reported his condition.

RELATED: Travel Advisories issued in four northeast Indiana counties

Currently, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status map shows Noble, Steuben, DeKalb and Elkhart counties are under a “yellow” Travel Advisory. Read more here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A big shift in tomorrow’s low pressure track is locking in to bring a mix of both snow and rain...
Friday’s rain/snow path shifting; stark contrast across the region
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Four counties in 21Country are currently under a Travel Advisory.
Travel Advisories issued in four northeast Indiana counties
Mixed precipitation Friday
FIRST ALERT - Rain, snow and wind Friday

Latest News

I&M prepared for rain, wet snow
I&M says crews are ready to respond as outages roll in
Homestead's Gina Zirille
Zirille’s zealous strive for greatness leads Homestead gymnastics
Homestead gymnastics led by Zirille into regionals
Homestead gymnastics led by Zirille into regionals
Four counties in 21Country are currently under a Travel Advisory.
Travel Advisories issued in four northeast Indiana counties