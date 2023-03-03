I&M says crews are ready to respond as outages roll in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) says crews are ready to respond to any outages amid rain and wet snow Friday night.

As of Friday afternoon, hundreds of customers in the Fort Wayne area are without power, according to the I&M outage map. I&M says they currently have about 400 workers on standby to respond to outages or downed wires, with 100 mutual assistance personnel already en route.

FORECAST: Rain to wet snow tonight, followed by weekend warm up

“The weather also brings an exceptional challenge for I&M employees and restoration crews,” leaders say in a release. “Slick roads, treacherous walking conditions and falling branches can hinder our ability to access equipment. Even as temperatures warm and snow begins to melt, shifting wires and branches can lead to more safety hazards and outages from falling debris.”

I&M says they want to remind customers of the following safety precautions:

Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634 or call 911.

Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.

Vehicle accidents are often a cause of power outages, especially with ice covered roads. Avoid driving until road conditions are favorable.

Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

We urge the general public not to approach our crews. For your safety and ours, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.

For more safety tips, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/safety/storms/

