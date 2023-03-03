I&M says crews are ready to respond as outages roll in

I&M prepared for rain, wet snow
I&M prepared for rain, wet snow(I&M)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) says crews are ready to respond to any outages amid rain and wet snow Friday night.

As of Friday afternoon, hundreds of customers in the Fort Wayne area are without power, according to the I&M outage map. I&M says they currently have about 400 workers on standby to respond to outages or downed wires, with 100 mutual assistance personnel already en route.

FORECAST: Rain to wet snow tonight, followed by weekend warm up

“The weather also brings an exceptional challenge for I&M employees and restoration crews,” leaders say in a release. “Slick roads, treacherous walking conditions and falling branches can hinder our ability to access equipment. Even as temperatures warm and snow begins to melt, shifting wires and branches can lead to more safety hazards and outages from falling debris.”

I&M says they want to remind customers of the following safety precautions:

  • Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634 or call 911.
  • Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.
  • Vehicle accidents are often a cause of power outages, especially with ice covered roads. Avoid driving until road conditions are favorable.
  • Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
  • We urge the general public not to approach our crews. For your safety and ours, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.
  • For more safety tips, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/safety/storms/

Download the 21Alive Weather app for Android OR the 21Alive Weather app for Phone and iPad and iPod Touch

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A big shift in tomorrow’s low pressure track is locking in to bring a mix of both snow and rain...
Friday’s rain/snow path shifting; stark contrast across the region
Police are responding to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-69, between CR 60 and County Road...
ISP: Trooper struck in crash along I-69 in DeKalb County
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Four counties in 21Country are currently under a Travel Advisory.
Travel Advisories issued in four northeast Indiana counties
Mixed precipitation Friday
FIRST ALERT - Rain, snow and wind Friday

Latest News

Four counties in 21Country are currently under a Travel Advisory.
Travel Advisories issued in four northeast Indiana counties
A milder weekend
Rain to wet snow tonight, followed by weekend warm up
Rain will pick up in intensity throughout the afternoon, prompting flooding concerns in many...
Split precipitation: slushy snow, heavy rain expected
Mixed precipitation Friday
FIRST ALERT - Rain, snow and wind Friday