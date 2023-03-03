‘Heart in a Box’: New technology may prove groundbreaking for heart transplants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “There’s over 3,000 people a year waiting on the list, and there’s nowhere near that many hearts,” Dr. Hannah Copeland said.

Dr. Hannah Copeland is the Surgical Director of Heart Transplant at Lutheran. She says the biggest challenge with heart transplants is supply and demand.

But now, that may change.

“It’s not quite toddler state yet in regard to everyone using it, but it’s definitely new and it’s definitely a way to get access to donors that were previously unavailable to us,” Copeland said.

With traditional heart transplantation, surgeons retrieve hearts from donors who are brain dead. The heart is transported in an ice cooler, where it’s only viable for up to four hours.

But with new technology called the Organ Care System, or ‘Heart in a Box’, the heart is kept living for about three times longer.

Copeland says it opens up more opportunities for donors and recipients.

“Just being open to this different donor pool potentially increases the donor pool 30% and with the possibility of traveling more it allows us to expand the area of how far we can go for donors,” Copeland said.

Copeland says the new technology is groundbreaking for the future of heart transplantation.

“This potentially could increase the number of donors and allow almost all those recipients to get the donors they need to go back to leading active, healthy lives with their families, friends and go back to work and doing whatever they were doing before they had heart failure,” Copeland said.

Disclaimer: There’s some footage with blood in this story.

