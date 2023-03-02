State Sen. Andy Zay launches bid for Banks’ Third District seat

Zay launched his campaign Thursday afternoon at Nick’s Kitchen in Huntington.
Zay launched his campaign Thursday afternoon at Nick’s Kitchen in Huntington.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - State Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington) formally launched his campaign for the state’s Third Congressional District Thursday.

The congressional seat is up for grabs after current Rep. Jim Banks (R) announced in January that he aims to replace Senator Mike Braun (R), who is leaving the seat to run for Indiana governor in 2024.

Zay was elected to his Senate Seat in 2016, representing District 17 that includes Wabash, Huntington, and Grant counties.

“In Congress, I will work to cut taxes on working families, spur job creation, and create opportunities for the next generation while defending our Hoosier values of family, faith, life, and the United States Constitution,” Zay said in a media release.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A big shift in tomorrow’s low pressure track is locking in to bring a mix of both snow and rain...
Friday’s rain/snow path shifting; stark contrast across the region
Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department have released the identity of the suspect...
Suspect from Monday night shooting identified
Shawn Rounsavall is charged with reckless murder in relation to the death of his 2-year-old...
Father charged after death of toddler left in car, police say
Crews responding to a fire early on March 1 in downtown Rockford.
Large morning fire destroys Rockford businesses
Night Train, Blue Bottle and Dana's Bring Nightlife, Boutique Bottle Shop coming to former 'C...
New businesses opening this fall in old “C Street” building on The Landing

Latest News

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...
Indiana Senate joins states trying to limit transgender care
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presents his proposed state spending plan during an announcement in...
Gov. Holcomb says he objects to Indiana receiving waste shipments from Ohio train derailment
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
Indiana Republican House Speaker Todd Huston speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in...
Indiana bill for switch to partisan school boards stalls