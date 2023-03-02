New businesses opening this fall in old “C Street” building on The Landing

Night Train, Blue Bottle and Dana's Bring Nightlife, Boutique Bottle Shop coming to former 'C...
Night Train, Blue Bottle and Dana's Bring Nightlife, Boutique Bottle Shop coming to former 'C Street' building this fall.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Be Better Hospitality announced Thursday the completion date for the Columbia Street West space downtown.

They say Night Train, Dana’s, and Blue Bottle will bring nightlife and a boutique bottle shop to The Landing. These new beverage-focused experiences, according to officials, will open in the former Columbia Street West and Bourbon Street Hideaway spaces.

Officials say Night Train will be a “playful, late-night cocktail bar.” This bar will be in the basement of the building and will cater to late-night crowds, developers say.

Blue Bottle will be a “boutique” bottle that will offer wines, beers, and liquors that are harder to find. They say these hard-to-find bottles will be available for purchase.

BACKGROUND: New life planned for former C Street building on The Landing

Officials also say Dana’s will be a “modern cocktail bar” in a more “classic” and elevated space.

Developers say the construction projects are projected to be completed in fall 2023.

