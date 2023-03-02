New businesses opening this fall in old “C Street” building on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Be Better Hospitality announced Thursday the completion date for the Columbia Street West space downtown.
They say Night Train, Dana’s, and Blue Bottle will bring nightlife and a boutique bottle shop to The Landing. These new beverage-focused experiences, according to officials, will open in the former Columbia Street West and Bourbon Street Hideaway spaces.
Officials say Night Train will be a “playful, late-night cocktail bar.” This bar will be in the basement of the building and will cater to late-night crowds, developers say.
Blue Bottle will be a “boutique” bottle that will offer wines, beers, and liquors that are harder to find. They say these hard-to-find bottles will be available for purchase.
Officials also say Dana’s will be a “modern cocktail bar” in a more “classic” and elevated space.
Developers say the construction projects are projected to be completed in fall 2023.
