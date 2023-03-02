New businesses opening this fall in old “C Street” building on The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Be Better Hospitality announced Thursday the completion date for the Columbia Street West space downtown.

They say Night Train, Dana’s, and Blue Bottle will bring nightlife and a boutique bottle shop to The Landing. These new beverage-focused experiences, according to officials, will open in the former Columbia Street West and Bourbon Street Hideaway spaces.

Officials say Night Train will be a “playful, late-night cocktail bar.” This bar will be in the basement of the building and will cater to late-night crowds, developers say.

Blue Bottle will be a “boutique” bottle that will offer wines, beers, and liquors that are harder to find. They say these hard-to-find bottles will be available for purchase.

Officials also say Dana’s will be a “modern cocktail bar” in a more “classic” and elevated space.

“With demonstrated leadership in the industry, Be Better Hospitality is eager to push the local beverage scene to new heights while filling a nightlife gap in our growing and vibrant city. We’ve been anxiously awaiting this moment for over two years, and we couldn’t be more passionate about the opportunity to help write the next chapter of these spaces for future generations.”

Developers say the construction projects are projected to be completed in fall 2023.

