INDOT to begin I-469 widening project in Fort Wayne

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is giving drivers a heads up about upcoming construction on a portion of I-469 in the Summit City.

INDOT says starting as early as March 6, crews will begin working on Clinton Street under I-469, on the shoulders of Clinton Street.

After the Clinton Street work starts, INDOT says they will then begin working on I-469 on the Clinton Street bridge to widen it heading east and do a bridge deck overlay. They say the overlays will also take place on the bridges over the St. Joseph River and St. Joe Road.

This work is expected to pause in December and begin again in March 2024 to finish up. They note that all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT says drivers can expect lower speed limits and changing traffic patterns to accommodate construction.

