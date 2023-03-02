Humane Fort Wayne honors doctor for 100,000 spay/neuter surgeries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dr. Carol Fretze, lead surgeon at the Humane Fort Wayne clinic, is being honored by the organization for reaching what she thought was an impossible milestone.

Fretze, who has been with Humane Fort Wayne for the past 13 years, has achieved 100,000 spay and neuter surgeries.

The shelter says with just one full-time doctor and two doctors helping part-time, Humane Fort Wayne, in total, has performed these surgeries on about 136,000 animals.

They also say they have once completed about 72 surgeries in just five hours.

Fretze says her job is not done just yet and plans to continue until her “hands no longer work.”

Doing 100 thousand surgeries means that I, myself have prevented 250 thousand dogs and cats from going into our local shelters. And by local shelters, I mean not only the Fort Wayne area but the nine surrounding counties plus up in Michigan and over in Ohio. It’s not that we do things differently, we just tend to do things more efficiently, and because we are more efficient, we can do more animals and we can have lower surgery times.

All doctors at the Humane Fort Wayne clinics receive special training through the ASPCA.

