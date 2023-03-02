Humane Fort Wayne honors doctor for 100,000 spay/neuter surgeries

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dr. Carol Fretze, lead surgeon at the Humane Fort Wayne clinic, is being honored by the organization for reaching what she thought was an impossible milestone.

Fretze, who has been with Humane Fort Wayne for the past 13 years, has achieved 100,000 spay and neuter surgeries.

The shelter says with just one full-time doctor and two doctors helping part-time, Humane Fort Wayne, in total, has performed these surgeries on about 136,000 animals.

They also say they have once completed about 72 surgeries in just five hours.

Fretze says her job is not done just yet and plans to continue until her “hands no longer work.”

All doctors at the Humane Fort Wayne clinics receive special training through the ASPCA.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

New businesses opening this fall in old “C Street” building on The Landing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with Be Better Hospitality announced plans in August 2022 for the Columbia Street West space downtown, and this year, they announced the project will be completed in time for the fall.

News

Fort Wayne mom calls new insulin price cap “vitally important”

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
For Chris Perez, watching her son deal with the challenges of Type 1 diabetes has been difficult. Her son, a senior at Homestead, was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic back in 2019. It was a diagnosis Perez admits was blindsiding.

News

Continuing Education Commencement Ceremony

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rita Jimenez
The road to graduation finally came to an end tonight for 200 local area adults. They finally received their diplomas after passing the high school equivalency (HSE) exam or completing their high school credit (HSC) requirements. Tonight’s commencement ceremony celebrated their success, many of whom have endured educational and personal struggles on their road to graduation.

Community

Science Central searching for new exhibits after closing Giant Slide, High Rail Bike

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Two flagship exhibits from Science Central have been closed due to safety concerns, leaders say.

Latest News

News

Taste of Roanoke returns for next 12 days

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST
|
By Jessica Walter
The Taste of Roanoke is back from March 1st through 12th.

Community

Journal Gazette opts to drop Dilbert comics following creator’s racist comments

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Fort Wayne’s newspaper is joining various media publishers across the U.S. in cutting ties with the creator of the Dilbert comic strip following his recent racist comments.

Community

City to start construction on ‘Pontiac Corridor’ revamp project

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the City of Fort Wayne say they are soon kicking off efforts to revitalize the Pontiac streetscape as part of a $2.8 million investment.

News

NACS Superintendent addresses cancellation of school play

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Monday night, parents and students gave the Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) school board an earful about the cancellation of their high school play.

Community

Headwaters Park Ice Rink ends season Sunday

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink, according to officials, will have its last day for the winter 2022-2023 season on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Community

Construction on Lafyette, Superior to snarl downtown traffic

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The City is giving downtown drivers a heads up about two projects requiring weekslong lane restrictions beginning next week.