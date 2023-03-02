Humane Fort Wayne honors doctor for 100,000 spay/neuter surgeries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dr. Carol Fretze, lead surgeon at the Humane Fort Wayne clinic, is being honored by the organization for reaching what she thought was an impossible milestone.
Fretze, who has been with Humane Fort Wayne for the past 13 years, has achieved 100,000 spay and neuter surgeries.
The shelter says with just one full-time doctor and two doctors helping part-time, Humane Fort Wayne, in total, has performed these surgeries on about 136,000 animals.
They also say they have once completed about 72 surgeries in just five hours.
Fretze says her job is not done just yet and plans to continue until her “hands no longer work.”
All doctors at the Humane Fort Wayne clinics receive special training through the ASPCA.
