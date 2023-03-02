Fort Wayne mom calls new insulin price cap “vitally important”

By Alex Null
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “As a parent, it’s really been rather devastating to see him have to go through this,” Chris Perez said.

For Chris Perez, watching her son deal with the challenges of Type 1 diabetes has been difficult. Her son, a senior at Homestead, was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic back in 2019. It was a diagnosis Perez admits was blindsiding.

“He, all of sudden, became very, very sick,” Perez said. “Within a very short period of time, he dropped about 20 pounds.”

Perez quickly found out the importance insulin would have in her son’s life.

“It literally is lifesaving,” Perez said. “He would not be able to live without the insulin.”

The catch? The price.

Perez says they’re fortunate, because their insurance covers the cost of her son’s insulin products.

But for others? Perez says it can be much more difficult.

“What we have here just for his insulin would be $1,000 a month if insurance didn’t pay for it,” Perez said.

But now? A change.

Eli Lilly announced Wednesday it will cap the out-of-pocket price of insulin at $35.

“That cap is vitally important for people who have diabetes,” Perez said. “Particularly people with Type 1 diabetes.”

It’s a change Perez calls important, but one she wishes came sooner.

“The price cap definitely should have been done quite a while ago,” Perez said. “But we have to celebrate this new accomplishment and move forward and hope that we can continue to save people.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say the shooting happened at the...
One critically injured in Monday night shooting on Fort Wayne’s west side
Officials with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department have released the identity of the suspect...
Suspect from Monday night shooting identified
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb presents his proposed state spending plan during an announcement in...
Gov. Holcomb says he objects to Indiana receiving waste shipments from Ohio train derailment
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Fort Wayne mom calls new insulin price cap “vitally important”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The road to graduation finally came to an end tonight for 200 local...
Continuing Education Commencement Ceremony
Candle company collecting water donations to send to East Palestine
Candle company collecting water donations to send to East Palestine
Candle company collecting water donations to send to East Palestine