Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely

Ford logo on grill
Ford logo on grill(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford has applied for a patent for technology that would allow cars to repossess themselves remotely.

If the owner of a vehicle ignores warnings about missed payments, the suggested technology will disable features of the car such as air conditioning, GPS, cruise control, and radio. They say it could also make irritating sounds when the car is being driven.

After this, the car could lock the owner out.

If the owner still doesn’t make the necessary payments, they say the vehicle may drive itself to a spot for a tow truck to pick it up, or to an impound lot, repossession agency or lending institution.

If the repossession costs more than the vehicle is worth, officials say the car may be able to drive itself to a junkyard.

Ford applies for patent to repossess cars remotely
Ford applies for patent to repossess cars remotely(CNN Newsource/US Patent and Trade Office)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

INDOT to begin I-469 widening project in Fort Wayne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is giving drivers a heads up about upcoming construction on a portion of I-469 in the Summit City.

Community

Humane Fort Wayne honors doctor for 100,000 spay/neuter surgeries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Dr. Carol Fretze, lead surgeon at the Humane Fort Wayne clinic is being honored by the organization for reaching what she thought was an impossible milestone.

News

Humane Fort Wayne honors doctor for 100,000 spay/neuter surgeries

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

50th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Home and Garden Show is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from March 2nd through 5th.

Latest News

Community

New businesses opening this fall in old “C Street” building on The Landing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with Be Better Hospitality announced plans in August 2022 for the Columbia Street West space downtown, and this year, they announced the project will be completed in time for the fall.

News

Fort Wayne mom calls new insulin price cap “vitally important”

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
For Chris Perez, watching her son deal with the challenges of Type 1 diabetes has been difficult. Her son, a senior at Homestead, was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic back in 2019. It was a diagnosis Perez admits was blindsiding.

News

Fort Wayne mom calls new insulin price cap “vitally important”

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Continuing Education Commencement Ceremony

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rita Jimenez
The road to graduation finally came to an end tonight for 200 local area adults. They finally received their diplomas after passing the high school equivalency (HSE) exam or completing their high school credit (HSC) requirements. Tonight’s commencement ceremony celebrated their success, many of whom have endured educational and personal struggles on their road to graduation.

News

Candle company collecting water donations to send to East Palestine

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Candle company collecting water donations to send to East Palestine

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
A candle that takes you places and a Fort Wayne man is taking us to Ohio.