Continuing Education Commencement Ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The road to graduation finally came to an end tonight for 200 local area adults. They finally received their diplomas after passing the high school equivalency (HSE) exam or completing their high school credit (HSC) requirements. Tonight’s commencement ceremony celebrated their success, many of whom have endured educational and personal struggles on their road to graduation.

Luz Nereida Soto

Luz is a wife, mother pastor. She attended elementary and middle school in Puerto Rico before moving to Massachusetts. She attended high school briefly before realizing she needed to quit school to earn money to pay rent and other bills as she was living independently. She now spends her time teaching her children and interacting with community youth. As Luz’s children entered their teens, she developed a heart for nurturing youth in her community and providing safe entertainment opportunities for them. She is encouraging her sons to set goals to earn college degrees. She entered the Continuing Education program to earn her diploma to be an example for them and is now attending Anderson University studying theology.

Yadanar “Jewel” Moe

Jewel immigrated to the United States from Myanmar to increase educational and life opportunities. Her dream is to pursue a degree in medicine with an emphasis in pediatrics. Pursuing her high school diploma included the language challenge of learning English, as well as, both parents having extended stays in the hospital. Completing her education during the pandemic allowed her to complete some of her classes online while at her parents’ bedside. She is currently a student at DePaul University in Chicago.

Peyton Shaffer

Peyton is an expert at making life fun and interesting. Peyton grew up in Richmond, Ind., and experienced the traumatic loss of her father. With her brother, Peyton was raised by her grandparents. In their care, she found a love for reptiles as she cared for the family’s pet bearded dragon. When her grandparents passed away, Peyton was forced to move in with her aunt who prevented her from pursuing education or working outside of the house. Peyton went to school until eighth grade, but did not continue to high school. She eventually left her aunt’s house and moved to Ohio where she learned how to drive and started to work. Several years later, a job transfer brought her to Fort Wayne and a close friend encouraged her to sign up for Continuing Education classes. Peyton qualified for the HSE fast track class. She worked so hard and is now a graduate. In her spare time, she enjoys creating art and is working to turn her hobby into business. She also plans to attend college to pursue a veterinarian degree.

Michael Wenzel

Michael dropped out of high school his senior year. Shortly after leaving school, he started HSE classes through Continuing Education. Life circumstances changed and Michael decided to enter the workforce before finishing the program. Unfortunately, his job was short-lived because of a devastating car accident that he miraculously survived. Michael returned to the Continuing Education program in 2021, and his educational journey was extremely difficult because of the injuries from his accident. He did not give up- and learned that even with a brain injury, he can still pursue his dreams.

Terence Williams

Terence was born and raised in Chicago, living there for 40 years before moving to Fort Wayne. He never finished school when he was young because he chose to pursue a job rather than an education. After a health crisis affected his ability to work, he decided it was time to finish his high school education. That journey took him much longer than expected, but his tenacity and positivity allowed him to complete his education and influence others. He is a father, grandfather, and husband who loves cooking, especially soul food. His wife of more than 20 years has been the main source of encouragement.

