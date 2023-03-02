City reminds residents to clear storm drains ahead of heavy rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Utilities are urging residents to help decrease chances of flooding by doing their part to keep storm drains clear ahead of more heavy rain.

They say the recent storms and high winds have blown trash and debris across town. As more heavy rain is expected on Friday, the department is asking residents to clear any sort of debris from storm drains that are causing blockages and floods.

“City Utilities’ crews have been out today clearing debris from drains in low-lying areas, but with more than 22,000 storm drains in the City, we ask that residents look out for their neighborhoods and check and clear blocked drains on their streets today before Friday’s rain event,” the department says.

Any items that are removed from the drains should be thrown out so they don’t end up back in a drain, leaders say.

