50th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Home and Garden Show is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from March 2nd through 5th.

The hours for this year’s show are:

Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you bring a few nonperishable items, you can donate those to Community Harvest Food Bank for $2 off your ticket.

For all information on the event, visit their website here.

