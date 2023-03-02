50th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Home and Garden Show is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from March 2nd through 5th.
The hours for this year’s show are:
- Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you bring a few nonperishable items, you can donate those to Community Harvest Food Bank for $2 off your ticket.
