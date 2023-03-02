50th annual Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Home and Garden Show is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from March 2nd through 5th.

The hours for this year’s show are:

  • Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you bring a few nonperishable items, you can donate those to Community Harvest Food Bank for $2 off your ticket.

For all information on the event, visit their website here.

